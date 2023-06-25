 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Detectives searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash background

Courtesy MGN

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Investigators are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Tucson’s southside and left one woman dead.

Yesterday evening, at approximately 5:01 p.m., deputies from the San Xavier District responded to the area of S. Mission Road and W. Irvington Place after a report of an unknown injury collision.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a two-vehicle collision involving a 2015 Nissan Versa and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado.

Detectives gathered information from witnesses that indicated the Nissan Versa was headed Westbound on Irvington Pl when the driver ran a stop sign into Northbound traffic, when it was struck by the Silverado.

The driver of the Versa, identified as 88-year-old Nadeen Montez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to PCSD, the driver of the Silverado fled the area and as of this afternoon, is still being searched for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip with the potential for a reward by text, phone, or by visiting 88CRIME.org.

