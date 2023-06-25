Detectives searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Investigators are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Tucson’s southside and left one woman dead.
Yesterday evening, at approximately 5:01 p.m., deputies from the San Xavier District responded to the area of S. Mission Road and W. Irvington Place after a report of an unknown injury collision.
When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a two-vehicle collision involving a 2015 Nissan Versa and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado.
Detectives gathered information from witnesses that indicated the Nissan Versa was headed Westbound on Irvington Pl when the driver ran a stop sign into Northbound traffic, when it was struck by the Silverado.
The driver of the Versa, identified as 88-year-old Nadeen Montez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to PCSD, the driver of the Silverado fled the area and as of this afternoon, is still being searched for.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip with the potential for a reward by text, phone, or by visiting 88CRIME.org.
