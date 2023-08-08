Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a shooting that happened last month on Tucson’s southside.
The shooting happened less than two weeks ago, around 1:30am on July 28th, in a parking lot on the southside of Tucson.
Detectives are searching for this person regarding a shooting from July 28th on Tucson's Southside.— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) August 8, 2023
The victim was shot multiple times and is in stable condition. Not the best pics but if you have information, call 88-CRIME. @88CrimeTucsonhttps://t.co/I7d6MWeAjJ pic.twitter.com/zqiH4jx89I
An unidentified 35-year-old man was in a verbal confrontation with the suspect, that led to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the man.
According to TPD, the victim was shot multiple times, but as of today, is in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.
