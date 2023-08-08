 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying shooting suspect

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a shooting that happened last month on Tucson’s southside.

The shooting happened less than two weeks ago, around 1:30am on July 28th, in a parking lot on the southside of Tucson.

An unidentified 35-year-old man was in a verbal confrontation with the suspect, that led to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the man.

According to TPD, the victim was shot multiple times, but as of today, is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE