...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Today through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting this evening on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
Circle K Shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at a Circle K.

Details are very limited at this time, but according to TPD, officers responded to the Circle K at 36th St and Campbell Ave after reports of a shooting.

Officers likely arrived to the scene between 8:30pm-9:30pm, and when they did arrive, they found a victim with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, no suspects are in custody and the investigation is currently underway.

