A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting this evening on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at a Circle K.

Details are very limited at this time, but according to TPD, officers responded to the Circle K at 36th St and Campbell Ave after reports of a shooting.

Officers likely arrived to the scene between 8:30pm-9:30pm, and when they did arrive, they found a victim with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, no suspects are in custody and the investigation is currently underway.