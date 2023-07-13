16-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting from earlier this week

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County
through 515 PM MST...

At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles south of Three Points, or 17 miles west of Green Valley, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Pima
County.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 141 and 142.
Route 286 between mile markers 25 and 39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk of
heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part of
next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

16-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting from earlier this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Cesar Suarez Ortiz booking photo

Courtesy TPD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A homicide suspect has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder, following a robbery incident from earlier this week on Tucson’s southside.

On July 10, just before 5:30pm., officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Winmor Avenue for the report of a shooting and an unresponsive man in the road.

Officers located a victim with gunshot trauma and began to render first aid until TFD personnel arrived to continue life-saving efforts.

The victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 17-year-old Jose Salcedo.

Through initial interviews and evidence at the scene, detectives learned that a group of men, including the victim, were in the area for a pre-arranged meeting that was held behind a grocery store near S. Country Club Rd. and E. 24th Street.

During the meeting, Salcedo and another man attempted to rob the two individuals at gunpoint.

The robbery victims attempted to leave the scene in their vehicle and one suspect began firing, inadvertently shooting Salcedo.

After the shooting, the two robbery victims contacted police nearby and were interviewed by detectives.

Detectives identified the outstanding suspect as 16-year-old Cesar Suarez Ortiz.

On July 12, 2023, officers located Ortiz at his residence and he was taken into custody. He was ultimately charged with 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Ortiz has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you