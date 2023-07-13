16-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting from earlier this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A homicide suspect has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder, following a robbery incident from earlier this week on Tucson’s southside.
On July 10, just before 5:30pm., officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Winmor Avenue for the report of a shooting and an unresponsive man in the road.
Officers located a victim with gunshot trauma and began to render first aid until TFD personnel arrived to continue life-saving efforts.
The victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 17-year-old Jose Salcedo.
Through initial interviews and evidence at the scene, detectives learned that a group of men, including the victim, were in the area for a pre-arranged meeting that was held behind a grocery store near S. Country Club Rd. and E. 24th Street.
During the meeting, Salcedo and another man attempted to rob the two individuals at gunpoint.
The robbery victims attempted to leave the scene in their vehicle and one suspect began firing, inadvertently shooting Salcedo.
After the shooting, the two robbery victims contacted police nearby and were interviewed by detectives.
Detectives identified the outstanding suspect as 16-year-old Cesar Suarez Ortiz.
On July 12, 2023, officers located Ortiz at his residence and he was taken into custody. He was ultimately charged with 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
Ortiz has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
