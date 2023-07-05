 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

10 people were shot – 3 fatally – at a Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, Louisiana

Three people are dead and at least six are injured following a shooting just before midnight on July 4, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

(CNN) — A Fourth of July block party ended in carnage after a mass shooting left three people dead and seven others wounded, officials in Shreveport, Louisiana, said.

Of the surviving gunshot victims, one person is in critical condition and six others suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Shreveport police spokesperson Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

The three slain victims have not been publicly identified by police. No suspects have been arrested, Shreveport District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said Wednesday morning.

The gunfire erupted late Tuesday night at a Fourth of July block party – a “family and community event” that has taken place for more than a decade without any previous violence,

It was difficult for first responders to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles at the scene, police told CNN affiliate KSLA.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” Shreveport police Lt. Van Wray told KSLA.

It was among a spate of shootings across the country over the Fourth of July weekend.

In Baltimore, at another block party on Sunday, two people were killed and another 28 were shot and injured – mostly teenagers. Investigators are searching for multiple assailants.

In Philadelphia, five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed Monday night. Authorities said the shooter appeared to fire randomly along several blocks of the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood before officers arrested the suspect, who was found with an AR-style rifle and a handgun.

In Texas, three people were killed and eight others were wounded in Fort Worth late Monday night – hours before the neighborhood’s Fourth of July parade took place on the same street.

And in Washington, DC, nine people were injured – including two minors – shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Someone from a vehicle “fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside just celebrating the Fourth of July,” Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said.

Across the country, at least 412 people have been killed in mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the nonprofit defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot – not including the perpetrators.

