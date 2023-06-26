Crews work day and night to control mulch fire in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to Sierra Vista authorities, fire crews from Sierra Vista Fire and Medical along with Fry Fire District and Ft. Huachuca Fire are working to control a fire near the City of Sierra Vista Compost Facility on Highway 90.
Crews will be standing by tonight and tomorrow to catch any hot spots as the piles continue to burn out.
The Compost Facility will remain closed for up to about two weeks or until weather conditions improve due to the potential for the fire to re-spark.
