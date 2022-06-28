Creeps Wanted: Auditions set for return of Nightfall at Old Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — After three years of waiting, one of Tucson's spookiest festivals is ready to strike. And they are in need of monstrous minions to help carryout their dastardly vision.

According to a listing on Casting Manager — an online database that connects professional performers with auditions and other job opportunities, Old Tucson Entertainment is planning to hold auditions for its Nightfall event at the University of Arizona on July 8 and Old Tucson Studios on July 9.

For decades, thousands of people would flock to Old Tucson Studios every October to be creeped, disturbed and entranced by the various haunted houses and shows put on display at the annual Nightfall event. However, the spooks came to a stop on Sept. 14, 2020 after Old Tucson Studios swung its doors shut indefinitely due to the previous lease holder decided to terminate their lease due to the impacts of COVID-19.

After nearly three years of being closed, American Heritage Railways swooped in to save the beloved Arizona attraction — taking on the lease and serving as the new operator.

With Halloween only 125 days away, Old Tucson Studios will take a major step for its first major event planned since 2020 on July 8, when it officially begins auditions for this year's Nightfall event.

According to the audition posting, the company is looking to fire multiple types of entertainers, varying from defined character and entertainment types to showcasing unique talent built around outstanding auditions.

The first audition will be held on July 8 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Harold Dixon Theatre, located at 1025 N. Olive Rd. on the UArizona campus. These auditions will be by appointment only.

The second audition will be take place on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Tucson Studios located at 201 Kinney Rd. Walk-ins are welcome for this audition.

Callback auditions will be held on July 10.

According to the application, the 30th annual Halloween event is currently scheduled to be held from Oct. 2 to 31.

To apply or for more information, visit castingmanager.com.