Crash shuts down intersection northwest of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported in connection to a crash that occurred northwest of Tucson Friday evening.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the collision occurred near the intersection of Sunset Road and Camino de Oeste.
Officials say Sunset Road between Camino de Oeste and Silverbell Road has been closed in reference to the crash.
PCSD has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the collision.
Details are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE