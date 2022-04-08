 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 23 to 28 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Crash shuts down intersection northwest of Tucson

  • 0
Pima-County-Sheriffs-Department-Generic

Pima County Sheriff’s Department takes recruits through driving training.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported in connection to a crash that occurred northwest of Tucson Friday evening.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the collision occurred near the intersection of Sunset Road and Camino de Oeste. 

Officials say Sunset Road between Camino de Oeste and Silverbell Road has been closed in reference to the crash.

PCSD has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the collision.

Details are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.

Tags

