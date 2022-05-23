 Skip to main content
Crash prompts traffic delays on SR 83 near Vail

TUCSON (KVOA) — Traffic delays have been reported near Vail after a collision took place on State Route 83 Monday afternoon.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash took place on southbound SR 83 near milepost 50, about eight miles south from Interstate 10.

The collision is currently blocking middle lane of the state highway.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

