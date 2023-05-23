Crash in northwest Tucson claims one man's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One man is dead after a crash in northwest Tucson.
On Tuesday, May 23, around 1:30 a.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at W. Orange Grove RD and N. La Cholla Blvd between a Toyota and a Jeep.
The driver of the Toyota,71-year-old Wayne Wakefield, was transported to the hospital with what PCSD believed to be minor injuries. He died at the hospital at 3:47 a.m.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as 29-year-old Brian Clarke. Clarke exhibited signs of impairment on scene.
PCSD says Clarke was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges for manslaughter, criminal damage, and driving under the influence.
