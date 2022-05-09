 Skip to main content
Crash blocks EB I-10 near 22nd Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona Department of Transportation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported on eastbound Interstate 10 near 22nd Street in reference to a crash that occurred in the area Monday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Transportation reported a crash on eastbound I-10 that is currently blocking the right center lane of traffic near the Interstate 19 exit.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

