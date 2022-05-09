Crash blocks EB I-10 near 22nd Street

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported on eastbound Interstate 10 near 22nd Street in reference to a crash that occurred in the area Monday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Transportation reported a crash on eastbound I-10 that is currently blocking the right center lane of traffic near the Interstate 19 exit.
I-10 EB near 22nd Street: A crash is blocking the right-center lane.#aztraffic #Tucson #I10 pic.twitter.com/H5L2veqFHW— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2022
Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
