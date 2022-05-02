Craig M. Berge Design Day at UArizona showcases students’ innovative designs

Today was Craig M. Berge Design Day at the University of Arizona’s College of Engineering.
For the past year, seniors in the College of Engineering have been working on innovative projects that are designed to make a difference.
97 teams of seniors competed in Design Day with more than $46,000 up for grabs in prizes.
One group of students developed a water filtration system for heavy metal and bacterial removal on the Navajo Nation.
"I come from Northern Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, and just living there, I know getting water is very difficult, so I decided I really wanted to do a project that tried to figure out a solution," said Nizhonabah Davis, one of the students participating in Design Day.
The students want their system to be cost effective for people on the reservation, so they developed a system that is charged by a stationary bicycle.
"You can spend a little time on the bike and then it can power the battery, recharge it, and then it can run the filtration system," said Jacob Henry, another student participating in Design Day.
Some of the other projects from students presented today varied from improving the quality of life for people with diabetes, advanced space exploration and making agriculture more sustainable.
Here is the full list of the projects that were presented.