Crackdowns underway on foreign government water deals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Rep. Ruben Gallego introduced “The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023” which would create a tax on the sale and export of water-intensive crops grown by foreign companies and governments in areas experiencing drought.
Currently the state leases farmland to Fondomonte, a Saudi company that uses Arizona groundwater to grow alfalfa that is sent back to the Middle East.
Arizona’s State Land Department reports that the company uses enough water to supply 54,000 homes a year at an estimated cost to the state of $3 million to $3.9 million a year.
The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023 directly addresses water abuse by:
- Creating an excise tax on the sale and export of any water-intensive crop by any foreign company or government in areas experiencing prolonged drought.
- Imposing the excise tax at a 300% rate, reflecting the unjustifiable disparity in land lease rates between domestic and foreign producers in Arizona.
- Implementing the tax in a manner consistent with international trade agreements
- Using the proceeds from the tax for a Drought Trust Fund that will finance drought response and resilience efforts.
"Rep. Ruben Gallego has shown his steadfast dedication to safeguarding Arizona's water resources by introducing the Domestic Water Protection Act,” said La Paz County Supervisor Holly Irwin.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE