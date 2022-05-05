Coyote shot, killed near Dallas after attack on 3-year-old

DALLAS (KXAS) - A coyote that matches the description of the animal sought in the attack of a 2-year-old boy this week in Lake Highlands has been shot and killed.
Dallas Animal Services confirmed a coyote was shot by crews with the United States Department of Agriculture Wednesday evening in a residential area near White Rock Lake.
DAS said they were not able to immediately confirm whether the coyote shot and killed was in fact the one that attacked the toddler Tuesday.
However, its markings were similar to those of the animal wildlife officials have been hunting since the attack.
Exclusive video captured by Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS appears to show the final moments of the coyote's life as wildlife officials moved in on the animal before shots were heard.
The coyote's body will be tested for rabies.
"For us to do better, we also need the public's help to do so," Anne Barnes, DAS field manager said. "Want to encourage, once we get hotline set up, encourage public to use it for all coyote sightings regardless of animal's behavior."
No word on the current condition of the child, but he was last listed in critical condition.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE