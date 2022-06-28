COWABUNGA: 200 desert tortoises available for adoption

TUCSON (KVOA) — Whether you are aiming to teach it the way of the ninja or looking for a guide through the East Australian current, shelled reptiles are among the best companions the world can offer.
Lucky for you, hundreds of Sonoran desert tortoises are in need of a home.
While there are laws in place that prohibit tortoises from being bred in captivity, about 200 tortoises of various ages and sizes are available for adoption after they were illegally bred and placed in their care.
The department said due to the high threat of spreading diseases through the desert ecosystem, tortoises that are bred in captivity cannot be released into the wild.
“It’s rewarding to hear stories from those who have adopted a captive tortoise and made them part of the family, because they’re a unique alternative to traditional family pets. They offer many of the same life lessons to children, and they can provide just as much companionship and personality as a dog or cat.”
The department allows one tortoise to be adopted per person, per house hold. However, people who wish to adopt multiple tortoises of the same sex must provide each tortoise its own, separate enclosure.
According to AZGFD, tortoises can grow up to 14-inches long, live 80 to 100 years and require an appropriate tortoise shelter.
In addition, it is illegal to transport desert tortoises across state lines or remove them from the wild.
“One female tortoise living to 80 years old can produce more than 800 babies in her lifetime,” Wolf said. “This is why it is crucial that we work together to ensure that tortoises are not only placed in proper homes, but with responsible owners.”
People who wish to adopt a desert tortoise are advised to fill out an online application at azgfd.gov/tortoise.