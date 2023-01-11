COVID Vaccines offered at Senior Expo

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Lovin' Life After 50 expo was held Wednesday at the DoubleTree near Reid Park and El Rio health was distributing vaccines to those who needed them.
The Lovin' life after 50 expo was giving out not only primary vaccines but also boosters to those who are most vulnerable to the virus which are older adults.
Cathy Franklin received her booster today and does it because she has seen the impact of the virus at its peak firsthand.
"So in March of 2020 we lost my husband's uncle to covid. That was before we had the vaccine and in December we lost a family friend who had other medical complications but he caught covid and he passed away," said Franklin.
Cases have started to rise again in early January but they are still nowhere close to the peaks that we saw one year ago.
The consensus for many people that got their boosters today is that they are doing it to protect older family members around them.
"We do it for ourselves, my husband and I, but also we do it for his mother who is 83 and his aunt who has MS and would be very devastated if she got covid that's why we do it for ourselves but mainly for those older relatives," Franklin added.