COVID-19 vaccine approved for children six months to 5 years old

TUCSON (KVOA) — Over the weekend, both the FDA and the CDC approved both Pfizer and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children six months to 5 years old.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, nearly 400,000 children in Arizona, six months to five years old are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
"One reason we believe this is important to us, as you know in the last year there were daycares that had to close because there were outbreaks of COVID-19," said Dr. Theresa Cullen from the Pima County Health Department. "There were schools, kindergarten that had to close due to COVID-19"
Cullen said the first dose will provide some protection for children but a series needs to be completed.
"In this case the Moderna series will be two vaccines, the Pfizer series will be three vaccines for this age group," she said. "We anticipate that after the second and third shot you will get protection from your child, approximately three to four weeks after that time."
Laura Sagerman said it was an easy process getting her daughter vaccinated at the age of ten.
"She had some side effects, but it was totally worth it for us," said Sagerman. "She's a trooper and just wanted to do it."
Cullen said vaccines will be offered starting tomorrow at Pima County Health Clinics.
If parents have any questions or concerns, they are encouraged to speak with their health care provider.