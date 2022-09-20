COVID-19 expected to remain leading cause of death in U.S.

COVID-19 is expected to remain one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Indefinitely.
That is according to some disease experts.
In 2020, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S, after heart disease and cancer, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 deaths have averaged around 300 to 500 per day since April.
Experts say if that trend continues, the U.S. Could expect 113,000 to 188,000 deaths per year from COVID-19, making it equal to Alzheimer's, chronic lower respiratory diseases and stroke.
They say COVID-19 is likely to remain among the top ten leading causes of death in the U.S. For the foreseeable future, regardless of new vaccines, boosters or treatments.