Court documents reveal suspected church arsonist's violent history and views

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) -New court documents reveal more about a suspected arsonist's past.
Eric Ridenour is set to appear in court today for reportedly setting fire to two separate churches in Douglas on May 22. Pastors and churchgoers fear for safety after Ridenour's possible release.
According to the documents, Ridenour wrote a letter referring to him and his wife attending the Calvary Church in Bisbee, Arizona. In the letter, Ridenour described how he believed "culture" was creeping into the church.
According to the pastor of the Calvary Church, Ridenour stated that he didn't believe women should be in positions of authority in the church. Ridenour and his wife never returned to the Calvary Church.
A neighbor of Ridenour's stated that Ridenour started his own church because he was unhappy with the local churches. The neighbor also said Ridenour "didn't like gays, didn't like politicians, and didn't like women, in general, leading the church."
The court documents state that Ridenour took photos of the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in 2021. He also asked if women could be pastors at the Episcopalian Church, along with other questions about politics, women in the church, and gay people.
According to the documents, the pastor of the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church is openly gay. Ridenour said he would not attend church with a gay pastor.
The pastor of the First Presbyterian Church is a woman. Both pastors say that their parishioners are terrified of additional danger from Ridenour.
The documents also state that the pastors and others are worried about retribution if Ridenour is released.
The court documents also reveal that Ridenour has a prior criminal conviction involving a domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend. Ridenour has also been involved with other arrests including violating a protective order and threatening to beat up an ex-wife's fiancé.
