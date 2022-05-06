Court Docs: Murder suspect wanted victim to 'stop escorting,' 'be her only customer'

TUCSON (KVOA) - Edward Aguilar is sitting here in the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He was arrested by Tucson Police Department Thursday at his home for first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful means of transportation in connection to the death of a woman at a southside apartment complex.

Court documents show when police arrived at Christy Kaplowitch's apartment she had been "stabbed multiple times."

Whoever had been in her apartment attempted "to clean up the scene based on the evidence found at the apartment."

The document goes onto read, "Christy was self employed as an escort and operating out of her apartment."

Witnesses says she "had customers come over two to three times a week."

Michael Edwar Aguilar was one of those customers. He had recently stole her vehicle, a Samsung watch and two phones.

According to family members, Michael wanted Christy to "stop escorting and wanted him to be her only customer."

According to witnesses it appears, "Michael was the last person to be with Christy."

The document also says Michael had a "deep laceration on his left hand and scratches throughout his body which appears to be consistent with being in a physical fight."

During the interview, Michael admitted that the "laceration he had was obtained on Sunday which is the same day the decedent was stabbed and killed."

Aguilar is on probation and told officers he wanted to kill himself, his life was ruined and he did not want to go back to prison.