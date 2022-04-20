 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR
EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153,
AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire
weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Court Docs: Couple arrested for allegedly killing homeless woman, stuffing body in barrel

  • Updated
  • 0
2 charged with first-degree after homeless woman found dead on southeast side

Kenneth Edward Neece (left), Glorya E. Smith-Lee (right)

 Arizona Department of Public Safety

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two ex-cons are in the pima county jail on murder charges as well as concealing a body and kidnapping.

The married couple sits here at the Pima County Jail - the wife is at a $700,000 bond while her husband's bond has been set at more than half a million dollars.

Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Glorya E. Smith-Lee and her husband, Kenneth Edward Neece on April 14 in reference to the murder of a homeless woman, later identified as 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales.

The wife was already on pre trial release on drug and weapons charges. She had been in prison was released less than a year ago.

Neece, on the other hand, was released from prison in 2019.

Court documents say "Glorya told multiple sources she had taken a life "

Those documents also stated that Neece had been hit in the face by the victim with a hammer, giving him a "visible black eye."

The document also reads another witness told detectives Smith-Lee said the victim stole from her and the couple killed her.

The document also states the Gonzales' body was stuffed in a barrel in their bathroom.

Edmund Robert Rocha lives not far from the area where the couple was living.

He said he is in disbelief.

"Scary, scary. It's awful. I mean, it's scary," he said. "I mean, a barrel? You see this in the movies."

The couple is due back in court on April 25 at 1:30 p.m.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you