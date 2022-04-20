Court Docs: Couple arrested for allegedly killing homeless woman, stuffing body in barrel

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two ex-cons are in the pima county jail on murder charges as well as concealing a body and kidnapping.
The married couple sits here at the Pima County Jail - the wife is at a $700,000 bond while her husband's bond has been set at more than half a million dollars.
Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Glorya E. Smith-Lee and her husband, Kenneth Edward Neece on April 14 in reference to the murder of a homeless woman, later identified as 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales.
The wife was already on pre trial release on drug and weapons charges. She had been in prison was released less than a year ago.
Neece, on the other hand, was released from prison in 2019.
Court documents say "Glorya told multiple sources she had taken a life "
Those documents also stated that Neece had been hit in the face by the victim with a hammer, giving him a "visible black eye."
The document also reads another witness told detectives Smith-Lee said the victim stole from her and the couple killed her.
The document also states the Gonzales' body was stuffed in a barrel in their bathroom.
Edmund Robert Rocha lives not far from the area where the couple was living.
He said he is in disbelief.
"Scary, scary. It's awful. I mean, it's scary," he said. "I mean, a barrel? You see this in the movies."
The couple is due back in court on April 25 at 1:30 p.m.
