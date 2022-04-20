Court Docs: Couple arrested for allegedly killing homeless woman, stuffing body in barrel

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two ex-cons are in the pima county jail on murder charges as well as concealing a body and kidnapping.

The married couple sits here at the Pima County Jail - the wife is at a $700,000 bond while her husband's bond has been set at more than half a million dollars.

Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Glorya E. Smith-Lee and her husband, Kenneth Edward Neece on April 14 in reference to the murder of a homeless woman, later identified as 29-year-old Patricia Belen Gonzales.

The wife was already on pre trial release on drug and weapons charges. She had been in prison was released less than a year ago.

Neece, on the other hand, was released from prison in 2019.

Court documents say "Glorya told multiple sources she had taken a life "

Those documents also stated that Neece had been hit in the face by the victim with a hammer, giving him a "visible black eye."

The document also reads another witness told detectives Smith-Lee said the victim stole from her and the couple killed her.

The document also states the Gonzales' body was stuffed in a barrel in their bathroom.

Edmund Robert Rocha lives not far from the area where the couple was living.

He said he is in disbelief.

"Scary, scary. It's awful. I mean, it's scary," he said. "I mean, a barrel? You see this in the movies."

The couple is due back in court on April 25 at 1:30 p.m.