Court dedicated to late Giana Bryant in celebration of 16th birthday
NBC News Channel

ANAHEIM, Calif. (NBC Mews) - A ceremony took place Sunday in California to commemorate Gianna "Gigi" Bryant's 16th birthday.

Nancy Lieberman Charities alongside Vanessa Bryant's Mamba and Mambacity Sports Foundation made a dream court in Anaheim's Pearson park neighborhood with a ribbon cutting for a new basketball court on Sunday.

Young people from the Anaheim Family YMCA attended the event and were gifted with Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' sneakers.

The court is decorated with images to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

It is high school regulation size, 50-by-84 feet, with two new basketball goals and features a high-performance Powergame surface in purple and gold.

The public art installation is a freestanding butterfly that sits alongside the dream court.

Kobe, Gigi and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California in 2020.

Gigi had dreams of reaching the WNBA and was even an honorary draft pick.

