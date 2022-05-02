Court dedicated to late Giana Bryant in celebration of 16th birthday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (NBC Mews) - A ceremony took place Sunday in California to commemorate Gianna "Gigi" Bryant's 16th birthday.
Nancy Lieberman Charities alongside Vanessa Bryant's Mamba and Mambacity Sports Foundation made a dream court in Anaheim's Pearson park neighborhood with a ribbon cutting for a new basketball court on Sunday.
Young people from the Anaheim Family YMCA attended the event and were gifted with Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' sneakers.
The court is decorated with images to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
It is high school regulation size, 50-by-84 feet, with two new basketball goals and features a high-performance Powergame surface in purple and gold.
The public art installation is a freestanding butterfly that sits alongside the dream court.
Kobe, Gigi and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California in 2020.
Gigi had dreams of reaching the WNBA and was even an honorary draft pick.