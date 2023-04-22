Country singer Elle King headed to Tucson for charitable concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Grammy-nominated Elle King is coming to Tucson this week for “Rock the Fox”, a benefit concert for Angel Charity for Children.
The performance is scheduled for 7:30pm, Wednesday, April 26th at the Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress St.
All proceeds from ticket sales go toward Angel Charity for Children – tickets can be purchased through foxtucson.com.
King said recently about her latest album, Come Get Your Wife, “This is the most me thing that I’ve ever made because I felt comfortable in the creative process of it. ... I’m very proud of this album and every aspect of making this was an absolute labor of joy and love. I’m just proud of it.”
Don’t miss your chance to see her perform in Tucson! Get your tickets now.