 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Country singer Elle King headed to Tucson for charitable concert

  • 0
Elle King, singer, songwriter & actress, Photo Date: July 28, 2015

Credit: Levi Manchak | https://www.flickr.com/photos/126952119@N07/20090449952/

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Grammy-nominated Elle King is coming to Tucson this week for “Rock the Fox”, a benefit concert for Angel Charity for Children.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30pm, Wednesday, April 26th at the Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress St.

All proceeds from ticket sales go toward Angel Charity for Children – tickets can be purchased through foxtucson.com.

King said recently about her latest album, Come Get Your Wife, “This is the most me thing that I’ve ever made because I felt comfortable in the creative process of it. ... I’m very proud of this album and every aspect of making this was an absolute labor of joy and love. I’m just proud of it.”

Don’t miss your chance to see her perform in Tucson! Get your tickets now.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you