Counter protesters will gather at the University of Arizona today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - University of Arizona students are protesting Thursday on both sides of a controversial issue across the entire nation.

Pro-choice and pro-life students will be gathering at the UArizona mall. This comes after an anti-abortion demonstration was set up on campus Wednesday that left many students feeling extremely uncomfortable.

The anti-abortion demonstration is sponsored by a student organization, College Republicans United.

The pro-choice protest Thursday is being put on by FORCE, a feminist group on campus. FORCE and the Women and Gender Resource Center will be on campus with a counter presence and for student support.

They say the anti-abortion demonstration yesterday featured graphic images, along with images from the holocaust, global genocides, and graphically referenced sexual assault.

According to a post on Instagram publicizing the pro-choice protest, the anti-abortion protest was approved by the university, claiming it is free speech. News 4 Tucson has reached out to the university Thursday morning for a statement.

The anti-abortion demonstration will be back up on campus Thursday, in addition to the pro-choice protest.