Countdown to Kickoff: Pueblo High Football

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Countdown to Kickoff for high school football continues with Pueblo High School.
The Warriors went 6-4 (2-3 4A Kino) in 2022 thanks to a balanced offense. Quarterback Diego Ramirez threw for 1,529 yards and 17 touchdowns, while running back Anthony Carpenter had 639 yards and nine TDs.
Both players graduated. Seniors Anthony Skinner and Damian Duarte are taking their place.
"He has a cannon," Lineman Joshua Gastelum said of Skinner. "Make sure you pay attention to him. He's going to be big."
Head Coach Jake Allen said even though his team lost several starters, they plan to reload not rebuild.
"Not staying neutral and making sure we progress this team forward," he said. "Our goal is the playoffs, to try to win our region. We're in one of the toughest regions in the state. This senior class is highly motivated to show we're building a program that reloads every year, instead of last year being a fluke."
How do they do that? Coach Allen said it starts in the trenches.
Pueblo has focused on getting bigger in the weight room. Coach Allen said his smallest offensive lineman weighs 250 pounds. He expects that added size to bolster the offensive and defensive lines.
"This has been the most physical, hard hitting competitive two weeks of camp in the four weeks I've been there," Allen said. "They're going to war with each other everyday in practice."
"What we expect from our team is a very disciplined, hard working team," Lineman Jaime Mercado said. "We want to show others we can't be pushed around and we push them back harder and harder every game."
The Warriors' first chance to put their name on the map is Aug. 25 on the road against Nogales.
