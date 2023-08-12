Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Tucson High Football

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Countdown to kickoff is on for high school football!
Friday Night Fever returns to KVOA starting Aug. 25, though some schools start their season Aug. 18. Until then, we're previewing teams throughout Southern Arizona, starting with Tucson High.
The Badgers are coming off a 3-7 season under interim coach Malcolm Nelson. It was a rocky season with rocky beginnings. Nelson replaced Richard Sanchez, who resigned one month before kickoff.
This year, Tucson has stability in first-year head coach Zachary Neveleff. He's a former Salpointe Catholic fullback who has coached some of the top running backs in the state. That includes guys like Bijan Robinson, who was drafted by the Falcons in the first round of the 2023 draft.
"I expect a great attitude, effort and toughness from my team," Neveleff said. "Show up on time and do the little things to take home a championship. I also expect our GPA to be a 3.5 or better."
Neveleff has a star running back on this year's team in senior Prince Mugisha. As a junior, he led the team with 863 yards on 129 carries (6.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 201 yards and a TD.
Neveleff also has guys like QB Derek Mesa, who is taking on a full-time starting role. As a freshman, he played in three games. He completed 51% of passes for 251 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a TD.
Both players have already bought into the new coaching staff.
"Our coaching staff comes with a lot of greatness," Mesa said. "They've played a lot of football. So they know what they're talking about."
"We have never been at this level in the years I've been here," Mugisha said. "Because of that, I have full confidence that we're going to win every game. We're going to playoffs. We're going to take the state championship. Because of the coaches, because of the way they've been helping us and because of the way we've been responding."
The Badgers are ready to respond with their first winning season since 2018 and first playoff appearance since 2015.
Tucson's first step in reaching those goals comes Aug. 25 against South Mountain.
