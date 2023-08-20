Countdown to Kickoff: Flowing Wells High Football

TUCSON (KVOA) - The countdown to kickoff for high school football continues with Flowing Wells.
The Caballeros are coming off a 3-7 season under then first-year head coach Brian Hook.
This year, Hook and his team have their sights set on a winning record and playoff berth. He said that success starts in the offseason.
Several players joined other sports like wrestling and track. Flowing Wells also prioritized getting stronger in the weight room.
Hook said fans and other teams will notice a difference.
"You can expect Flowing Wells to compete," he said. "They're going to play hard from the first down to the last down of the game. They're not quitters. They're tough. They have good spirits and will be hard chargers all year. That's what I expect."
"We're a lot faster and a lot more disciplined," Senior Receiver and Corner Jerry Ortiz said. "A lot more of our players this year have been here all summer. They've been going every day. Last year we didn't have that."
The Cabs have a new mindset but are keeping it old school with a run-heavy offense. Last year, they rushed for 1,963 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior running backs Josyah Leon and Sophomore Jayden Simmons are two players who should see a lot of reps.
Hook said there are several players on the offensive and defensive lines who stand out too. That includes Diego Acosta, who plays tight end and defensive end.
Having experience up front will help Quarterback Tyler Friedenberg. He's taking over the starting spot after playing both receiver and QB last year. Ortiz said Friedenberg's experience at receiver will strengthen the passing game.
Flowing Wells opens up its season on the road against Agua Fria on Friday.
Don't miss KVOA's first Friday Football Fever show starting at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 25.