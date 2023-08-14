Countdown to Kickoff: Catalina High School

TUCSON (KVOA) - High school football is right around the corner!
Catalina Football has gone 1-9 in each of its past three seasons (excluding the Covid-shortened season). This year, the Trojans are hoping to make some waves with major improvement.
"We will be a lot more physical," Head Coach Greg McKinstry said. "We will be a lot more competitive this year than in years past."
Coach McKinstry is entering his third season as head coach.
"It's a privilege to play for coach," Senior Running Back Sage Antone said. "He's a really good coach. He can be demanding but it's a privilege to play football and to play for him."
Coach McKinstry is focused on changing the team culture and mentality.
"To make the playoffs we need to win games," he said. "To do that, we need to be relentless competitors. Every player out there needs to play like it's their last play."
Left Tackle Korri Sanders has already seen a difference.
"What's different this year is the maturity level of the team," he said. "Last year, we had a young guys who wanted to mess around in practice. We don't have that this year. We weren't very close last year. This year, we're closer and stronger."
"What makes this team different is the determination we have to win games," Defensive End Ace Lewis said. "To make the playoffs we need to put in the effort and the mental focus. When you get tired it's all mental. 90% mental, 10% physical."
Catalina kicks off the 2023 season Aug. 25 against the NFL Yet Academy.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE