Countdown to Kickoff: Catalina Foothills High Football

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KVOA) - Catalina Foothills went 6-4 in each of Head Coach Daniel Sainz's first two seasons.
This year's Falcons team has a lot of news faces. Even so, they're confident they can take the next step of making the playoffs.
"We're going to play a bit more hard nosed, but we have surprising speed," Coach Sainz said.
Coach Sainz is getting his young team up to speed, with the season just 10 days away.
"On defense, we're replacing eight," he said. "We're going to be really young in the front seven."
The front seven will have a pair of senior safeties to look up to. One of them is Boden Crane.
"We're focusing on getting turnovers," Crane said. "Our bread and butter is just stopping them early."
There are plenty of new guys on offense too, like tight end Jack Egginton. The Junior played football in Australia. The sport is very different there, but the physicality carries over.
"Even just catching and running," he said. "Being able to take contact and keep going has been good."
The Falcons will also have a new starting quarterback. Two guys are battling for the spot.
"We have Jacob Ford who's a junior," Coach Sainz said. "He has been in the program a few years. Then we have a new guy, Jett Scott from Phoenix."
Sainz said he hopes to decide a starter after Wednesday's scrimmage. There's no question who will join the QB in the backfield: Senior Running Back Samuel Delgado.
"He's going to be definitely the focal point of our team," Coach Sainz said.
Last season, Delgado averaged more than 100 yards per game and scored a team-high 18 touchdowns.
The Falcons kick off the 2023 season on the road against Combs.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE