Countdown to Kickoff: Canyon Del Oro Football

TUCSON (KVOA) - High School Football kicked off Friday night for several teams, but others like Canyon Del Oro have one more week to prepare.
The biggest storyline for the Dorados: Experience.
29 of their 41 players are seniors. Many of those are two, three, even four-year starters on varsity. That means a lot of players remember how last season ended. CDO lost 16-13 in overtime to Snowflake in the 4A State Semifinals.
This year's squad is using that as fuel.
"We're always pushing," Senior Chase Laux said. "Throughout the summer our coach said 'we're not doing that again'. We're not losing in overtime. It's always pushing us a step further than everyone else to make sure that won't happen to us and we can go out and win state this year."
"Our goal is to be the best run team in Division 4A," Head Coach Dustin Peace said. "That's going to be our goal. It's something we're going to hang our hat on. We have a little slogan that says 'rush for gold'. We know if we're going to win the gold trophy, it's going to happen in the run game."
Senior Jose Alba returns to the backfield after leading the Dorados in rushing yards last season. He rushed for 768 yards and six touchdowns. Coach Peace also said Kayden Luke is a threat. He finished second on the team with 494 rushing yards last year and led the team with nine rushing TDs.
The secret weapon for CDO is the guys upfront. Sa'Kylee Woodard is a four-year starter at offensive tackle, while Morgan Narcaroti is entering his third season as starting center.
"We're so much more advanced," Senior Vijay King said. "We're building off stuff we started in the playoffs last year. The install is a lot better."
Canyon Del Oro opens up its season Friday Aug. 25 at home against Eastmark. That's also the first night of Friday Football Fever on KVOA.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE