Could we see 2020's triple digit heat record broken this year?

TUCSON (KVOA) - We just barely got over that mark today and the clouds were doing their best to help us out but here we are again with more triple digit heat.
We're starting to get to the point now where you may be wondering if there is a chance we could threaten that 2020 record.
It's been 58 days this year with triple digit heat which surprisingly is only five days over the average up to this point.
We had zero triple digit heat days in May and only a handful in the first half of June. But then the streak started 53 straight days of triple digit heat that was broken just a few days ago.
We do have days over the next 7 that will likely miss the triple digit mark but the next couple weeks are still expected to be warmer than average.
At this point it is unlikely that we will break the 2020 record but if we have a warmer than average October that could be enough to put us over the edge.
For comparison, by this date in 2020 we already had over 70 triple digit days. Even though it's unlikely we get over 108 we still have already had the most 110° days in a year.