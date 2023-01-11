Coolest day of the work week!

Cooler day in store with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s but it doesn’t last!
The system that passed by to the north will cool us down this afternoon with highs slightly below average for this time of year. Expect tons of sunshine and then temperatures will drop into the 20s, 30s and low 40s tonight.
Temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 70s tomorrow through Saturday thanks to high pressure and will peak on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Several spots across Southeastern Arizona will be flirting with record highs!
A stronger system will bring colder temperatures and light rain and high elevation snow Sunday with another system passing by early next week bringing additional rain and snow.
Rainfall totals into early next week will be highest to the north and northeast of Tucson with 0.5” to 1.0" possible. From Tucson to the south and southeast around 0.10” to 0.25” will be possible. Snow level will stay above 6,000’ with around 7” to 14" in the White Mountains and up to 8" in the Catalinas and Rincons. Confidence is low on rain and snowfall amounts so continue to stay tuned but it will definitely get colder with highs dropping into the 50s and low 60s for the warmest spots starting on Sunday!
- Today: Cooler and mostly sunny. 64°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 40°
- Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 73°