Enjoy today and tomorrow while temperatures are below normal. BIG warm up in store starting the second half of the work week!
It's a cool start across Southeastern Arizona with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect tons of sunshine today with a light breeze this afternoon. Highs will push into the 80s and low 90s for the warmest spots making today the coolest day of the week! Temperatures will begin to warm each day with highs in the mid 90s tomorrow and upper 90s by Wednesday. By Thursday, which is also the first day of Monsoon 2023, temperatures will climb into the triple digits. Expect more of the same through this upcoming weekend!
Temperatures will still have a big impact especially the second half of this week. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM. Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Beautiful and sunny. High: 90°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 96°