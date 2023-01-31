Cooler with isolated showers

Expect light, isolated showers from time to time today with highs in the upper 50s for the warmest spots!
The system impacting us today and tomorrow will slowly pass to the south through Mexico and won't bring a whole lot of moisture with it. Light showers are moving through areas west of Tucson this morning and they will slowly move eastward throughout the day, finally arriving in Eastern Pima County during the early to mid afternoon. Isolated showers will continue off and on into Wednesday morning with only trace amounts to 0.10" for the valleys. The mountains could pick up a dusting to 2" of snow mainly above 6,000'.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s, 30s, and 40s tonight into tomorrow morning with highs back in the 60s tomorrow afternoon. Then, highs will rebound into the 70s by Friday afternoon and through this upcoming weekend!
- Today: Few showers, colder (30%). High: 59°
- Tonight: Few showers otherwise mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 37°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool (10%). High: 61°