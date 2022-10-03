Cooler with a chance for storms...

After a warm, beautiful weekend expect "cooler" temperatures this week and a chance for isolated thunderstorms each day.
Thanks to lingering moisture, some spots will get in on an isolated storm or two almost each day this week, especially over the high terrain. While most of us stay dry day to day, listen out for thunder and stay storm alert.
Temperatures will begin to cool this week with highs gradually dropping into the mid 80s by the end of the work week! Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.
- Today: Sunny and seasonable (10%). High: 93°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 8 PM (20%). Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Breezy with a few storms (30%). High: 89°