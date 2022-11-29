Cooler with a breeze today!

Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s! It will also be breezy from time to time under a sunny sky. Miss the rain? We have a good chance for it this weekend!
We're waking up to temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s this morning with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s this afternoon! Slightly below normal for this time of year but at least we'll have tons of sunshine. It will be breezy with gusts between 15 and 30 mph, especially to the east of Tucson.
Temperatures will climb above average the rest of the week with highs pushing into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots. Temperatures will start to cool down to near normal in the low 70s this weekend with a decent chance for showers as well!
We haven't seen measurable rain in Tucson since October 10th, which was 50 days ago! Thanks to subtropical moisture from the southwest, that's about to change! Our chance for rain will begin as early as Friday evening with the best coverage expected Saturday and Saturday night. Showers could linger off and on Sunday and Monday.
The heaviest rainfall will be to the south and east of Tucson with totals ranging from 0.75" to 1.0"! Totals in Tucson will range from 0.50" to 0.75" with lighter amounts to the west. Temperatures will remain warm so the snow level will stay above the mountain tops so this should just be a heavy rain event. This will impact your outdoor plans on Saturday especially so stay tuned!
- Today: Cooler with tons of sun, breezy. High: 68°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 75°