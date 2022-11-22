Cooler for Thanksgiving!

A few clouds have rolled into Southeastern Arizona and we'll be fighting with those throughout the day. Temperatures will still warm into the mid 70s for the warmest spots with overnight lows back in the 30s and 40s.
Another cold start with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the low 50s across Southeastern Arizona. Coldest spots are to the south and east of Tucson! Expect a mix of sun and high clouds today with highs pushing into the mid 70s, which is above average for this time of year!
A system to our will brush passed our state to the east on Thursday and Friday bringing colder temperatures and an easterly breeze. As of now, highs will drop into the upper 60s on Thanksgiving Day with areas to the south and east in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind gusts could climb to around 15 to 20 mph as well both Thursday and Friday with tons of sunshine.
Temperatures will begin to climb this weekend with highs pushing back in the low to mid 70s. Expect tons of sunshine the rest of the week and through the weekend.
- Today: Clouds decrease, warmer. High: 74°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 44°
- Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine, near average. High: 73°