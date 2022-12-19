Cool & Sunny Monday

Happy Monday! It will be a quiet week with a warming trend towards the holiday weekend.
Highs today will push into the 50s and low 60s under a sunny sky with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s and 30s.
Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the work week with a few passing high clouds from time to time. Highs will gradually warm into the upper 60s and possibly low 70s by the holiday weekend!
Weather won’t get in the way of any in state travel. Just cold in the mornings with above average temperatures during the afternoons.
- Today: Sunny and cool. High: 63°
- Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low: 36°
- Tomorrow: Few clouds and mild. High: 66°