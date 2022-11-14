Cool start to the work week!

After a breezy but beautiful weekend, it will be a cooler day on tap with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s! Cooler than average temperatures take over the rest of the work week...
The system that brought the breeze yesterday has passed through and the biggest impact today will be the cooler temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be around 5-10 degrees colder compared to yesterday afternoon so keep a jacket close by, especially this morning.
Another system will pass by midweek increasing wind gusts once again and reinforcing the colder air already in place. As a result, highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s all week long with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
This upcoming weekend will follow suit with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday with tons of sunshine!
- Today: Cooler with sunshine. High: 66°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 40°
- Tomorrow: Clouds decrease, cool. High: 70°