Cool start to June!

Today will be the "coolest" day of the week with highs only warming into the upper 80s! Temperatures are on a roller coaster ride over the next 7 days and by early next week, triple digits will be possible.
On average, our high for the first day of June is 98° so it will be a nice, cool start to the month! If we only warm to 88° at the Tucson International Airport today it would tie for the 8th coolest June on record and it would be the coolest June 1st since 1991 when the high only hit 80°. Overall, it will be a beautiful day across Southeastern Arizona but we're expecting another round of high clouds to push through the area this afternoon. Expect increasing cloud cover again today but the wind will be much lighter with gusts between 10 and 20 mph possible.
As we head into the upcoming weekend, the White Mountains have a chance for isolated showers but the rest of us will stay dry and will warm up! Highs will push into the upper 90s by Sunday and there is a chance we could hit our second 100° in Tucson by Monday! Another system will impact us early next week, dropping temperatures back below normal and bringing more afternoon breezes.
- Today: Beautiful and cooler with increasing clouds. High: 88°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 59°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 90°