Cool off at Reid Park Zoo's Safari Nights over the summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Summer Safari Nights is presented by TMC Healthcare and runs every Saturday 6-8 p.m. until August 12.

Each week features chats about different Animal Rock Stars as well as animal encounters, artifact stations, giraffe feedings, games, live music and more.

Face painting and glitter tattoos will be available for purchase.

Tickets:

Free for Zoo members

$10.50 for adults (ages 15-61)

$8.50 seniors (ages 62+)

$6.50 for children ages 2-14

Free for children under 2

Tickets and more information can be found here.

