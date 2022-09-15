Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons

Another beautiful start this morning with highs pushing into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon, which is right around average for this time of year! We'll stay dry through the weekend and temperatures will heat up even more but that doesn't last. Rain and "cooler" temperatures are possible the first half of next week...
Today is the LAST day to enter into our Monsoon Master Contest. All you have to do is guess the rainfall total at the Tucson International Airport for Monsoon 2022, which doesn't officially end until September 30th! So far, we have had 4.48" but keep in mind that we could see additional moisture early next week. Monsoon Master 2022 | Community | kvoa.com
We'll stay dry through the weekend and that means super comfortable mornings with lows dropping into the 60s and low 70s. Highs will push into the low triple digits by Sunday but that could be our last of the year. Our last 100 degree day last year was on September 16th and on average it is around September 18th.
A system dropping out of the Pacific Northwest this weekend will help cool temperatures down by early next week and thanks to high pressure moving eastward, moisture could easily make its way back into Southeastern Arizona. We're still working out the details but, as of now, our rain chances will begin to increase on Monday but coverage looks better on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details!
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 96°
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 97°