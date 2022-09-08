Cool down begins!

Clouds increased through the day yesterday and so has the moisture! Feeling muggier out there this morning and it's all thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is off the Western Coast of Baja California. Some areas to the west of Tucson will see showers as early as today but the bulk of the action will happen tomorrow and Saturday...
Starting off cloudy this morning with a few showers passing through far Western Pima County. Thanks to the cloud cover, temperatures will only warm into the upper 90s this afternoon for the warmest spots. Scattered showers will be possible west of Tucson today but most of us will stay dry and cloudy.
Western Pima County and Southwestern Arizona towards Yuma have the greatest chance of excessive rain over the next few days. A Flood Watch will go into effect Friday through Saturday night for far Western Pima County including Ajo and Lukeville. Beware of flooding and flash flooding if you are heading in that direction.
Rainfall amounts will lighter farther east but, at this time, it looks like most of Southeastern Arizona will get a bite of some rainfall! Thanks to the cloud cover, expect light to moderate showers from time to time starting Friday and ending by Sunday morning. Thunderstorms will be very isolated Friday and Saturday but we'll have a better chance for storms Sunday afternoon and each afternoon through next Tuesday thanks to more sunshine and leftover moisture from Hurricane Kay.
Temperatures will drop below average starting tomorrow with highs in the low 90s! More of the same on Saturday before temperatures gradually warm into early next week. Even then, we should stay right around or below average!
- Today: Warm and mostly cloudy. High: 98°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (50%). High: 90°