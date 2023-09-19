Cool and fall-like out there this morning

Temperatures are mainly in the 50s and 60s across Southeastern Arizona this morning and highs will push into the upper 90s for the warmest spots. It will be breezy at times this afternoon but the wind will pick up even more the second half of the work week.
We're transitioning from summer to fall by the end of the work week as a system passes by to the north of us starting tomorrow! This system will bring breezy conditions and "cooler" temperatures with highs dropping into the low 90s for the warmest spots by Saturday!
The wind will begin to pick up as early as Wednesday but the windiest day is shaping up to be Thursday with gusts between 25 and 35 mph possible. We could also see "some" moisture Wednesday into Thursday but only isolated showers and storms are anticipated at this time, especially near the International Border and east of Tucson. Otherwise expect a few passing clouds from time to time.
Temperatures will drop after this system passes with highs in the 80s and low 90s by Friday and Saturday and the timing could not be more perfect! Fall officially begins Friday night at 11:50 PM. Overnight lows also will drop into the 50s and low 60s across Southeastern Arizona.
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 97°
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 96°