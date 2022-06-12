Contreras Wildfire keeps burning 20 miles east of Sells on Tohono O'odham Reservation

Sells, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fire officials are reporting the Contreras Fire continuing to 20 miles east of Sells on Sunday.
Both the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Papago agency say the wildfire began Friday on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountain range, north of the Baboquivari Peak, 20 miles east of Sells, Arizona on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation.
As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire burned approximately 80 acres. Officials added the fire is burning grass and brush on rugged terrain that is difficult for fire crews to access. As of now, heavy airtankers are providing air support to keep the fire size as small as possible as it burns down steep and inaccessible slopes.
There are no evacuations at this time, and officials believe lightning is the likely cause of the fire.
