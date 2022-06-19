Contreras Fire puts local ranch in 'Ready' evacuation status

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Contreras Fire, which is burning 25 miles west of Tucson has put Hay Hook Ranch Estates in the Ready evacuation status of the state's Ready, Set, Go alert system Sunday evening.
According to Pima County Sheriff's, the area of Hay Hook Ranch Estates should be in the READY state, and should prepare their safety plans.
Reports state that the fire has put the area in significant danger.
PCSD said, “… consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends. Grab your emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.”
"Ready, Set, Go" is the state's evacuation alert system. According to PCSD, READY reminds residents to prepare now for what is threatening their community. SET reminds residents to maintain awareness of the danger around them. GO is a sign to evacuate immediately as the danger is current and life-threatening.
As of Sunday, the fire has grown to 20,360 acres and is 40% contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
For more information visit, ein.az.gov.