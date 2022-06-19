Contreras Fire nears 19,000 acres, crews gain containment

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Contreras Fire burning 25 miles west of Tucson has grown to 18,843 acres and is 40% contained, the Bureau of Land Management said Sunday morning.
Officials with the Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT) said crews have made considerable progress on the fire's southern and eastern areas.
Crews said fire behavior will be monitored with crews and engines along Highway 86 toward the Pan Tak and Cowtown communities Sunday.
The EAIMT said resources will be shifted to the Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO) area to assist with on-going fire suppression to the northeast of the site, operations to mop-up and secure the area will continue.
Two out-buildings, a dormitory and a residence at KPNO were destroyed early Friday morning. Crews said scientific facilities and instruments at KPNO appear intact but damage assessment of instrumentation will begin once conditions allow for safe entry into the area.
On Saturday evening, fire officials released video of an aerial survey of KPNO after the fire passed through.
Elkhorn Ranch has been lowered to a READY evacuation status. The community of Pan Tak has been precautionarily evacuated but is now in SET status.
The lightning-caused wildfire sparked last June 11 in the Baboquivari Mountains on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation, 20 miles east of Sells.
There are currently more than 350 people working to contain the fire with eight crews, five water tenders, ten engines and seven helicopters.