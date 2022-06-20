Contreras Fire grows to 20K acres placing more communities under evacuation protocols

TUCSON (KVOA) — After damaging several buildings near the Kitt Peak National Observatory over the weekend, the wildfire burning 25 miles west of Tucson continues to grow Monday, prompting Hay Hook Ranch Estates residents to prepare for evacuation.
According to an update shared by Arizona Bureau of Land Management on Monday, the Contreras Fire — a lightning-caused blaze that ignited on June 11 — is currently burning 20,360 acres of land in the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation, 20 miles east of Sells, Ariz.
This was a 3,079-acre increase from the day prior.
While firefighters have been able to push the fire's containment to 40 percent, the fire is now threatening the Hay Hook Ranch Estates and the Elkhorn Ranch communities, prompting the area to be placed under READY status of the READY, SET, GO evacuation protocols.
At this time, Pan Tak and the Kitt Peak Observatory remain in GO status. While crews are continuing their efforts to combat the forward progress of the impacting flames, the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab shared Saturday that Kitt Peak Observatory lost four buildings, which consists of dormitories and other support buildings are not used in research, to the fire.
"As reported yesterday (Saturday), all of the telescope domes are still standing but four non-scientific structures [dormitories and other support buildings] were lost during the run of the fire on the morning of 17 June 2022. Astronomical facilities and instrumentation appear intact, but assessments of damage to equipment will only begin once conditions allow for safe entry into the area," the foundation said. "The remaining structures on the southwest ridge are now protected, as are the structures on the north end near the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope and UArizona/Steward Observatory domes."
On Saturday evening, fire officials released video of an aerial survey of KPNO after the fire passed through.
As 397 personnel continue to work on stopping the forward progress of the Contreras Fire, crews working the north portion of the blaze will "be aided by heavy air operations dropping retardant and water to keep the fire south of Highway 86 and west of Pan Tak."
The Contreras Fire has burned more than 20,000 acres. Dire crews concerned light y could spark additional fire in the area. The fire is not burning too far from State Route 86. pic.twitter.com/40DOhzFKt5— Shelle Jackson (@TvShelle) June 20, 2022
In addition, crews will continue to focus on battling the fire threatening the observatory as " fire is expected to flank toward Kitt Peak Road and Coyote Mountain Wilderness due to a shift in winds."
The south crews "suppression repair will commence with the construction of water bars and other repair measures in and around Elkhorn Ranch" and east portion crews "will actively scout and identify potential holding features such as roads, trail systems and other natural barriers, and monitor the fire as it moves downslope off Saucito Mountain."
"Today (Monday) will be the hottest and driest day on the fire before moisture returns to the area on Tuesday. As the week progresses, storms will have a higher likelihood of producing wetting rains," BLM officials said in a press release. "Today (Monday), lightning could create new fire starts in the area. Fire activity will increase with erratic outflow winds, higher temperatures and lower humidity."
For more information about the fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.