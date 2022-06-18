Contreras Fire grows to 17,646 acres, zero containment

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pima and central Pinal Counties through 430 PM MST... At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Picacho Peak State Park to 7 miles south of Avra Valley. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Marana, Avra Valley, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Cactus Forest and Dove Mountain. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 220 and 241. Route 79 between mile markers 101 and 128. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH