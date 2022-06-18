Contreras Fire grows to 17,646 acres, zero containment

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Contreras Fire, burning 20 miles east of Sells has grown to 17,646 acres. Four buildings at Kitt Peak National Observatory have burned, but all scientific facilities have been spared so far.
The wildfire was sparked by lightning one week ago. While rain and cooler temperatures are expected to help fire crews on the ground Saturday, wind and lightning could hamper firefighting efforts from the air.
Flames reached Kitt Peak National Observatory on Friday morning. It's believed all domes and telescopes have been protected. Although four non-scientific building have burned.
Lori Allen, director at Kitt Peak Observatory is hoping the worst has passed.
"This particular fire has been full of surprises and it could continue to surprise us," said Allen. "The fire moved through very quickly, most of the structures that house telescopes are metal structures and so we're hoping for the best. We don't have all the details yet of how much damage the fire did as it swept through."
More than 300 fire personnel are working the blaze, battling three foot tall grass in some spots, fuel for the flames. Officials warn that the mountain is at risk for another week. The community of Pan Tak has been evacuated as a precaution.
The University of Arizona manages some astronomy facilities at the observatory.
In an email statement, President Robin Robbins said, "We are grateful to all who are working to fight the fire and help protect the facilities while keeping everyone safe. We are also proud of our staff who did their best to prepare our facilities before they were ordered to leave the mountain on Wednesday."
Power to Kitt Peak National Observatory has been shut off to prevent any accidental sparks. State Route 386 remains closed.