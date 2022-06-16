Contreras Fire grows, forces evacuation of Kitt Peak Observatory

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KVOA) — Thursday night, you can see the smoke from Tucson.
The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains, southwest of Tucson, is burning just a mile and half north of the Kitt Observatory.
The fire started last Saturday and has now grown to roughly 11,500 acres Thursday.
State Route 386 on the way to the observatory is closed.
Lori Allen is the director of mid-scale observatories at Kitt Peak.
She and her colleagues got to call to evacuate Wednesday afternoon.
"We're very nervous and very concerned," Allen said. "We're concerned about the safety of the firefighters on the mountain. We are concerned about the safety of the telescopes and instruments which serve the whole U.S. astronomical community as well as astronomers around the world."
According to the Bureau of Land Management, seven fire crews, 11 engines, and several air tankers and helicopters are fighting the fire, spreading right now in mountainous terrain.
The Kitt Observatory is home to more than 20 telescopes.
More than 300 firefighters are working this lighting caused fire.
"Kitt Peak has been operating for over 60 years," Allen said. "This fire is very severe. There's a lot of fuel leading up to the summit of the mountain and conditions as we all know are extremely dry."